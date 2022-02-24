Ivan Lahr, long time farmer and rancher in the Sand Springs area near Abilene, KS passed peacefully to his eternal life on February 16,2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
He was the middle of three children born to Katie (Gish) Lahr and Guy R. Lahr of Abilene.
He graduated from Chapman High School and promptly joined the Army, serving two years active duty during WW II.
He married Georgia (O’Dell) in 1945 upon returning home. After her passing, he and Evelyn Schmidt were joined in matrimony in 1985.
On August 24, 2021, he was honored by the Centenarians of Oklahoma, becoming only the 2630 member inducted after achieving “100 Years & Counting”.
He was preceded in death by sister Wilma, brother Everett, and wives Georgia and Evelyn. He is survived by daughter Patricia and son-in-law Richard Orr of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma as well as five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.