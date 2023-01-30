Imogene Ruth Caughron

Imogene Ruth (Altwegg) Caughron, 93, of rural Chapman, Kansas passed away Jan. 23 at Chapman Valley Manor.

Imogene was born Sept. 5, 1929, on a farm in Fragrant Hill township, Dickinson County, Ks to Ed and Bernice (Long) Altwegg. She attended Spring Valley Grade School, a one-room school in the middle of a section mostly accessible by walking. She was a Fragrant Hilltoppers 4-H club member and took clothing and cooking, “because that’s what girls did back then.” She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in the top five of her 1947 class. Upon graduation, Imogene went to work at the State Capitol Building in Topeka, in the Division of Revenue and Taxation until she married Norman Caughron in June 1948. She moved only 7 miles from her birthplace to the Caughron farm in Sherman Township where she has resided ever since. In the Spring of 1963, DCCHS hired her as their new secretary where she continued to work until her retirement in 2001. 

 

