Imogene “Jean” Hutcherson went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. She was born in Milford, Kan., on July 21, 1929, to Lee and Dorothy Head. She graduated from Milford High School in 1947.
She married Eldon Wyss on May 21, 1948. They later divorced and she married Raymond Hutcherson on Dec. 8, 1968. She worked as a telephone operator for 20 years and then as a Pay Clerk for Ft. Riley until retiring in May 1977. Jean was an avid bowler, participating in city, state and national tournaments. She was a youth bowling coach in Abilene for 20 years and wrote a bowling column for the Abilene paper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray Hutcherson; children Larry Wyss, Janetta Wyss and Jennifer Donmeyer; granddaughter, Melissa Hines; sisters, Viola Head, Pat Tyrell and Gladys Rose; and brothers, James and Ron.
She is survived by children Paul (Penny) Wyss, Joyce (Duane) Hines, Jan (Gary) Hines and Tim (Trisha) Wyss. She is also survived by grandchildren, Carla, Cory, Casey, Cody, Cayle, Cheyanne, Tonya, DeeDee, Chris, Travis, Tim, Amy and Dustin, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was affectionately called “Grandma Jaws” (thank you Gary Hines) by all of her grandchildren.
Funeral services for Jean will be 10 a.m.., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M. at Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
