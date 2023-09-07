Howard Byron Barbur died Aug. 11 in Wichita, Kansas on his 88th birthday.

Howard was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Geneva, Nebraska, to George Howard Barbur and Sylvia Alice (Weber) Barbur. He had one brother, John Edward Barbur. Howard graduated high school in Friend, NE and then attended college at Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Howard worked for several years in the Kansas City area before moving to Rose Hill, Kansas. He moved to Abilene in 1993 and then to Wichita, Kansas, in 2021.

 

