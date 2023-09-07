Howard Byron Barbur died Aug. 11 in Wichita, Kansas on his 88th birthday.
Howard was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Geneva, Nebraska, to George Howard Barbur and Sylvia Alice (Weber) Barbur. He had one brother, John Edward Barbur. Howard graduated high school in Friend, NE and then attended college at Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Howard worked for several years in the Kansas City area before moving to Rose Hill, Kansas. He moved to Abilene in 1993 and then to Wichita, Kansas, in 2021.
Howard enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching sports. He was very kind-hearted toward people and animals. He had a great sense of humor and could be quite the prankster at times. Howard’s family was always very important to him, and he had wonderful memories of growing up in Friend, Nebraska.
He is survived by his brother John (Debra), nieces Megan Wichert Barbur (Eric), Christa Hardesty (Nathan) and Laura Barbur, several cousins, a great-nephew, and great-nieces.
The funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. at Lauber Moore Funeral Home in Friend, Nebraska, with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Burial will follow at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter, Nebraska.
Memorial donations may be made in Howard’s honor to the Friend Historical Society for the Warren Opera House or the Central Kansas Mental Health Foundation.
