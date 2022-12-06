Funeral Services for Helen N. Harrold, age 100, of Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Mrs. Harrold passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was born January 18, 1922 in Anderson County, Kanas the daughter of Thomas N. and Mattie (Cook) Mustard. She graduated from Abilene High School and was a bookkeeper, wife, mom, grandmother and belonged to the Abilene United Methodist Church.
On February 1, 1942 Helen was united in marriage to Paul Harrold. He preceded her in death.
Helen is survived by her daughter Sandra and husband William, and grandson Scott Rector and his wife Shanna of Salina. Along with her husband, Helen is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Evans, Doris Turner, Georgia Mustard, and Marjorie Ramey.
There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.