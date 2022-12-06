Funeral Services for Helen N. Harrold, age 100, of Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.  Mrs. Harrold passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.

She was born January 18, 1922 in Anderson County, Kanas the daughter of Thomas N. and Mattie (Cook) Mustard.  She graduated from Abilene High School and was a bookkeeper, wife, mom, grandmother and belonged to the Abilene United Methodist Church.

 

