Helen May (Whitesell) Warnica was born to George H. and Nina S. Lacy Whitesell on Sept. 5, 1928 at Waterville, Kansas, one of eight children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers George Jr., Robert L., Melvin D., and Wayne L., and her sisters, Jean Fairchild, Marie Davis and one who died in infancy.
Helen attended rural schools in the first two years at Waterville, KS. The family moved to Frankfort in 1936 where she attended 3rd through 8th grade and went to Frankfort High School.
She married John Reich in 1946 to which five children were born, four sons and a daughter, Ron of Manhattan, KS, Terry of Payson, AZ, Tom of Heneryetta, Oklahoma, Jack of Abilene, KS, and Anette Wright of Athens, GA.
Helen worked as a clerk in a drug store and also as a waitress. After her daughter was born she had an in-home daycare in Manhattan for nine years.
She worked at Kohl’s department store and JC Penney’s as a clerk and at the Wonder Bread thrift store in Manhattan.
After John passed away in 1976, she moved back to Frankfort in 1978. After moving to Frankfort she had three young sisters in her care for several years. She met her husband Emmett and they married in 1982. They had ten wonderful years together. He went to be with the Lord in April 1992.
While in Frankfort, she belonged to the Frankfort United Methodist Church, RSVP for 21 years. She helped with Rotary dinners and funeral dinners. Helen belonged to American Legion Auxiliary 25 years and Red Hats.
She baked pies and goodies for neighbors and friends, and was known in Frankfort as the “Pie Lady.” She sold her home in Frankfort in 2013 and moved to Abilene, KS, to be closer to family.
Helen has 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She entered rest Feb. 20, 2021 in Abilene. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Barrett Cemetery near Frankfort, Kansas with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
Friends may sign the register book until 8 this evening. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickison County or to Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.com.
