Helen L. Carney, 84 of Salina, formally of Solomon, passed away January 15, 2022 at Salina Regional Hospital.
Helen was born November 18, 1937 in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Fred Anderson and Leona (Weeks) Mai.
She began her young years in Decatur, Arkansas. Helen was 8 years old when her parents divorced. Her mother later married a wonderful man, August Mai of WaKeeney, Kansas. Helen thought the world of her step-father.
Helen graduated in 1956 from Trego Community High School. After graduation she worked for TWA Airlines in Kansas City.
December 1958, she married Richard Brown. Four children were born from this union. They later divorced.
On July 7, 1971, Helen married Jerry Carney. Their union lasted 43 years before Jerry’s death on March 26, 2015.
Helen was a homemaker for many years. Her walk with the Lord was reflected in her endearing love of family and service to others.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (Gary) Klingbeil of Grapevine, Texas, Keenan Brown of Salina, Linda (Steve) Flynn of Abilene, Melissa (Eric) Calub of Coppell, Texas, Ken(Marianna) Carney of Solomon, Scott (Marsha) Carney of Solomon, Daughter in-law Dana Eye of Abilene. Sisters, Doris Harvey of Mulvane and Emily Rupp of Salina. Seventeen (17) grandchildren and twenty-one (21) great grandchildren.
Preceded her in death were her parents, step-Father August Mai, sister Fern Booth, husband Jerry Carney and son Cris Carney.
A celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm Friday January 21st at First Covenant Church of Salina (2625 E Magnolia Rd Salina, Ks). Live steaming is available for those who prefer to attend online at firstcov.link/watch . Link available at 12:30 pm. A brief reception will follow the service. Immediately following the reception, the burial will be at the Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30-6:30 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials for
Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Church or Eaglecrest Assisted Living, to benefit employees who care for residents.
