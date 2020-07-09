Hazel Joan Walker, 94, died peacefully at Abilene Memorial Hospital on July 4, 2020. She was born in Coffeyville, Kansas, on Oct. 2, 1925, to George and Anna Brown.
She married George Walker in Independence, Kansas, on August 31, 1956, and they moved to Manhattan, Kansas, finally settling in Abilene, Kansas, where they attended St. Andrew Catholic Church.
In later years, Hazel especially adored her dog Governor who was her faithful companion.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Walker, daughter Sharon Lewis, son Michael Walker, sisters Mary Cornette, Myrtle Ellicock and Charlotte Brown and brother George (“Buddy”) Brown.
She is survived by daughter Donna Walker of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and sons Jeff Walker of Salina, Kansas and Timm Walker (Karen Siebert) of Prairie Village, Kansas.
Hazel chose to be cremated, so there will be a graveside service for family and friends at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on Thursday. Because of public health concerns there was no reception.
Memorial donations in memory of Hazel may be made to Wakefield Care and Rehabilitation Center in care of Danner Funeral Home. Donations will support outings and activities for the many friends she made while in care there.
Condolences dannerfuneralhome.net.
