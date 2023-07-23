Harry Tudor

Harry W. Tudor, 84, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away July 10. Harry was born June 26, 1939, to Wayne and Frances Tudor. He grew up in Jackson, Ohio, the second oldest of seven children.
Harry married Clara (Lyons) Tudor, also from Jackson, Ohio. Their early years of marriage included military life, while Harry served in the Army. They both enjoyed his time stationed in France together. Harry was also sent to Berlin, Germany, during the Berlin Crisis, and later he would serve in Vietnam. Finally, he was stationed at Ft. Riley, which brought them to live in Abilene where he and his wife would finish raising their family of five children and begin enjoying life as grandparents.
Harry transitioned out of military life and began his employment with the Dickinson County Highway Department as a heavy machinery mechanic. Harry went on to join the Kansas National Guard, and after years of service, retired from both careers.
Harry was blessed with several gifts, including the ability to repair and create almost anything needed with precision and craftsmanship. He was most gifted with his woodworking and always found time to create something special for his wife, children and grandchildren. This is one of the ways he was able to share his love for his family that will always be treasured.
Throughout Harry’s life, he was particularly proud of three accomplishments. He loved serving his country and felt it an honor to earn his military retirement. He so dearly loved his wife, Clara, and their five children. And he thoroughly loved being a grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Harry is survived by his wife, Clara; four children, Barb Brenner of Woodbine, Kansas, Edie (Kevin) Ludlum of Ellsworth, Kansas, Shari Paylor of Jackson, Ohio, and Jan (Kafer) Peele of Winfield, Kansas; three siblings, Vida Scott, Max Tudor, and Connie Tudor, all of Ohio. Harry is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Tudor, his parents, and three siblings, Grace Turner, Louise Bowling, and Mary Horton.
On July 25, Harry will be interned at The Kansas Veterans Cemetery of Ft. Riley at 11 a.m. His graveside service will be led by Pastor Dirk Weiss of First United Methodist Church in Junction City.
