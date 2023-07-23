Harry Tudor

Harry Tudor

Harry W. Tudor, 84, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away July 10. Harry was born June 26, 1939, to Wayne and Frances Tudor.  He grew up in Jackson, Ohio, the second oldest of seven children.

Harry married Clara (Lyons) Tudor, also from Jackson, Ohio. Their early years of marriage included military life, while Harry served in the Army. They both enjoyed his time stationed in France together. Harry was also sent to Berlin, Germany, during the Berlin Crisis, and later he would serve in Vietnam. Finally, he was stationed at Ft. Riley, which brought them to live in Abilene where he and his wife would finish raising their family of five children and begin enjoying life as grandparents.  

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.