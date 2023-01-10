Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born Aug. 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance.
Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
Harold is survived by son Donald (Darlene) Abilene, daughter Rhonda Dewey, Abilene, daughter Kelly (Rick) Prout, Abilene, grandchildren Dusty O’Neal (Amanda), Sarah Nelson (Dustin), Zach Prout, Dalton Provance, Cody Provance, Liz Stroda (Doug), Eric Thompson (Abbi), James Parks, 8 great grandchildren and one sister Joyce Hosie of Abilene. He was preceded in death by his parents Dalton & Ollie Provance, and one great grandson Garrett Provance.
Services will be held at pm, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Danner Funeral Home with burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery, (1361 Daisy Rd, Abilene, Kansas).
Visitation will be Thursday January 12, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Danner Funeral Home. Memorials may be dropped off at Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye Ave, Abilene Kansas, 67410).
