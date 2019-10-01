Harold N. Mosher, 95, of Chapman, passed away on Sept. 20 at the home of his son Craig in St. Joseph, MO, where’re he moved in July due to his health. His family expresses appreciation to the caregivers from Freudenthal Home Health and Mosaic Hospice. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie in January, his oldest son, Brad, the following week, and previously his fourth son, Scott. His brothers Don and Jim also preceded him. He is survived by sons Craig (Julia) of St. Joseph, MO; Kirk (Patti) Spokane, WA; and Trent (Lyn) of Indianapolis, IN; his brother Steve (Sandy) of Blue Springs, MO; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Harold was born to Carl and Olga Mosher on March 8, 1924, in Alden, KS. He graduated from Alden High School and attended Ottawa University before enlisting in the Navy in WWII. Following his service, he attended the University of Kansas before completing a BSE from Kansas State University. While there, he met the love of his life, who was then dating a friend of his. Harold told that friend to let him know when he stopped dating that good-looking redhead. Harold and that good-looking redhead, Marjorie Cornelius, were later married on August 29, 1948; they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past year.
After completing his BSE, Harold and Marge moved to Agenda where he taught mathematics, industrial arts, and coached, and their first son was born. They later moved to Clifton where Harold continued his teaching and coaching career and three more sons were born. Their final move was to Chapman where Harold coordinated the PE programs of the schools that were part of the first consolidated school district in the United States, and their fifth son was born. While at
Chapman, Harold completed a master’s degree from KSU. He remained a coach throughout his career, and his sons vividly remember wearing t-shirts with an image of a coach and the words, “That’s my dad!”.
A celebration of life for Harold and Marge will be held in Chapman on a date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.