Harold Miller, 73, of rural Dickinson, Kansas, passed away at home Thursday, Feb. 23.  Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. at Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Chapman, Kansas. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Liberty cemetery in Upland. Memorial contributions may be made to Sutphen Mill Christian Church 3117 Paint Rd, Chapman, KS 67431. 

He was born July 1, 1949, to Raymond and Regina Miller of rural Dickinson, Kansas. Harold farmed in the Upland Community all his life. He was a lifetime member of the Sutphen Mill Christian Church.

 

