Harold Miller, 73, of rural Dickinson, Kansas, passed away at home Thursday, Feb. 23. Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. at Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Chapman, Kansas. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Liberty cemetery in Upland. Memorial contributions may be made to Sutphen Mill Christian Church 3117 Paint Rd, Chapman, KS 67431.
He was born July 1, 1949, to Raymond and Regina Miller of rural Dickinson, Kansas. Harold farmed in the Upland Community all his life. He was a lifetime member of the Sutphen Mill Christian Church.
On Jan. 20, 1974, Harold married Colleen Goad. They built their home in the Upland Community. They welcomed two sons.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Colleen; his two sons, Mark (Pamela) Miller
and Matthew (Sarah) Miller all of the Upland Community; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Hanna, Newt, Tateum, Kaden and Hazel: two sisters, Sharon (Kenny) Chase of Talmage, Kansas, Brenda Miller of Abilene and one brother, Neil Miller of California. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Londeen-Overlease Funeral Home in Chapman is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
