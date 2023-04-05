Gwyn Ellen Johnson died Saturday, April 1 in her home. She was born Gwyn Ellen Hendricks on Jan. 26, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to parents Gwendolyn Randall Hendricks and John Paul Hendricks. The oldest of five Hendricks children, she grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas and attended Catholic schooling, including Saint Scholastica, Immaculate Conception and Saint Anne’s Academy.
After graduating, she attended Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by Dental Hygiene school at the University of Kansas City Missouri. It was there that she met and married her husband, Michael Johnson, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage that was rooted in love, faith, family and community.
Gwyn and Mike moved to Abilene in 1962 where they worked together at Mike’s dental practice. From the moment Gwyn came to Abilene, she embraced everything it had to offer and began to establish community through friends and involvement at St. Andrews Church. She embraced the beauty of the Kansas prairie and inspired so many to do the same, leading hikes and tours, teaching others to appreciate Kansas native grasses and wildflowers. Later, she became an instrumental part of the Dickinson County Historical Society, the Arts Council of Dickinson County and a founding member of the Great Plains Theater and founding member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County. In March 2023, she received the Women of Excellence award for her passion and dedication to her community.
Gwyn is survived by son Tim (Jennifer), daughters Katy, Betsy (Hardy) and Emily (Jason), as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild and her sister Betsy Walters. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Johnson, brother Randall Hendricks, son Robert (Bob) Johnson, grandson Ellis Johnson, sisters MaryLynn Lawler, Sally Marovich, as well as brother Tim Hendricks.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m, Monday, April 10 at St. Andrews Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County where gifts can be directed to a charity of choice. Donations can be sent to Community Foundation of Dickinson County, PO Box 735, Abilene, KS, 67410 or online at communityfoundation.us of to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
