Gregory Lloyd Shivers passed away February 4, 2022 in the Memorial Hospital in Abilene Ks. with both his daughters Andrea and Lyndee at his side. Greg was born in Concordia, Ks to Winfred (Nuke) and Mildred (Parks) Shivers on August 1st 1957.
Greg was raised on a farm west of Morganville, Ks and attended Morganville Grade School. He graduated from Clay Center Community High School with the class of 1975. He spent most of his adult life employed as a truck driver and mechanic. While working for CTI in Abilene in 2019 he was diagnosed with cancer but continued to work until it became physically impossible. He was able to remain in his home because of the care and attention given to him by Andrea, Lyndee, his siblings, many friends, and old classmates. Greg maintained his famous sense of humor right up until the last days of his life. He will always be remembered as the kind of guy that would rather drive an old Chevy pickup than a new Cadillac.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lelia (Shivers) Kagle, Sue (Shivers) Adams, and a nephew Eli Kagle. He is survived be his daughters, Andrea Shivers of Denver, Colo., Lyndee Gangel( Brian) of Las Vegas,Nv., two grandchildren Ashton and Carter Gangel, sister Mary Shivers of Winfield, Ks., brothers Bill Shivers and his wife Shelley of Oakhill, Ks., Richard Shivers and his wife Dawn of Statesville, NC., Jerry Shivers of Denver Co., and Douglas Shivers of Garden City, Ks., and many nieces and nephews.
The family chose cremation and a private graveside service will he held at a later date at the Iwacura cemetery west of Morganville. A celebration of life was held in Clyde, Ks. on February 12, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.