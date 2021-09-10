Gregory L. Dawson, 63, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Gregory was born September 3, 1958, in Emporia, the son of Virgil louis and Minnie Thelma Dawson. He graduated from Waverly Highschool in 1976.
Gregory Enlisted in the Army National Guard on March 6, 1976. He served 1st battalion 127th Field Artillery and cannon crewman to section chief rank staff sergeant.
Then transferred to the 35th Division combat military police company and held the position of squad leader. He served as acting platoon sergeant 35th military police company 4th platoon, stationed with them in 1990. He received Commendation for service while stationed at Fort Riley 1990. He served 1 season on the state combat rifle team 1983 - 1984 participating in all army matches at Fort Benning GA 1984. He served with the 3rd battalion 5th Field Artillery regiment in Fort Riley in 1st Winter Reforger exercises in January 1979. He retired from the military in April 1996.
“I have always been and always will be a soldier- Duty, Honor, Courage and family.”
On September 20, 1980, he and Theresa Dianne Lynes were married in Burlington, Kansas and together had two daughters, Jennifer Burnett and Tamara Dreasher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Ivan Merle Dawson.
He leaves his wife, Dianne; his daughters, Jennifer Burnett and Tamara Dreasher, seven grandchildren, Daniel, Summer, Damian, Drake, Jacob, Gabriel and Luna; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Jones funeral home Burlington, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey County Cancer Support Group or Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund of Dickson County and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 6683
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.