Memorial services for Gregory Hamilton, age 74 of Abilene & formerly of Beloit, will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, March 28 at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Mr. Hamilton died Thursday, March 23 at the Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. Survivors include his wife Barbara of the home; 2 sons, Derek & Deven, both of Abilene; brother, Doug of Salina; & 4 grandchildren. Cremation has taken place & there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Funeral Expense Fund. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com
