Gregg Root, 70, passed June 4 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Audrey Root, and his grandson Jack Vowiell. He is survived by his wife Sherrie Root, sons David Vowiell and Scott Root (Husband: Daniel Crisp), granddaughter Mia Vowiell, and siblings - Rodney Root (Mari), Bradley Root and Ann Root, as well as nieces and nephews. He was a graduate and proud alumnus of Chapman High School (Class of '71); the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk!) with a bachelor's in physical therapy; and Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, with a master's of science, specializing in orthopedics. He spent 40-plus years practicing physical therapy in Joplin, Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, Abilene and Salina, KS.
Gregg devoted time volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America serving both as a leader and mentor to the youth of that organization. His spiritual life was very important to him and he enjoyed the fellowship he shared with his church family. His wry sense of humor was unparalleled, and he will be fondly remembered for the joy and laughter he brought. He continued to share this joy and laughter even as his struggles increased with his Multiple System Atrophy. He will be missed by his family and friends – especially when the holidays roll around and the board games and cards abound.
