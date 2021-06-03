Grace (Greep) Ayre, 100 of Abilene, was born Dec. 13, 1920, the daughter of Fred David and Jennie Grace (McCune) Greep at Longford, Kan., and departed this life May 31, 2021.
She attended Walker Grade School and the Longford Rural High School and taught one year at the Bouldin School in Clay County. Later she worked at the Duckwall Store, First Western Bank and the Farmers National Bank, now-UMB of Abilene. She retired in 1985.
On Feb. 28, 1940 she was united in marriage to Wayne R. Ayre at Longford, Kan. Most of her married life was spent in Abilene, Kan.
She was a long time member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Abilene, formerly called the Evangelical Church. She loved working in her church. She enjoyed visiting friends at rest homes, reading, walking and growing roses, also doing volunteer work at her church, the Good News Book Store and the Abilene visitor’s information center. She was also a member of Church Women United of Abilene.
She is survived by her daughter, Deon (Mike) Parsons of Abilene; son, Duane (Linda) Ayre of Wichita, Kan.; 11 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wayne. Also preceding her in death was her daughter Janet Yingling, her parents, three brothers, Myron (Jack) Greep, Kenneth Greep and Fred (Fritz) Greep; and one sister Hazel Coup.
Funeral services for Grace will 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Emmanuel Church of Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Keystone Cemetery near Manchester.
Family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church or to the donor’s choice.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
