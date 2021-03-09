Gordon Lee Steffek of Pahrump, Nevada passed away Jan. 17, 2021, in a Las Vegas hospital after a battle with lung cancer. Probably one of the few fights he ever lost.
He was born to George and Lois Steffek on June 10, 1944. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1962 following which he joined the Navy and served on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He then spent most of the remainder of his life in California. He loved the outdoors and all things mechanical. His greatest passion was flying his airplanes.
He is preceded in death by his parents and by just a few days, a beloved uncle, Richard Gardner.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Gordon Lee Steffek Jr; daughter, Maria Zimmerman (Dave); brother, Arvid Steffek (Donna); sister, Kathleen Barten (Greg); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and due to the pandemic no service was held.
