CULVER — Gordon Everett Walle, 80, of Culver, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Gordon entered into this world on Dec. 10th, 1939 and grew up in the Culver and Salina communities.
Gordon graduated from Culver High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Cramton, on Dec. 28, 1958.
He played football for and graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1962 with a degree in economics and remained an active alumni throughout his life.
Gordon grew into farming and ranching with his brother Gale who own in partnership, Walle Brothers Inc. Gordon and Gale established and ran a dairy farm for close to 40 years. He served on the board for Mid-America Dairy for 30 years of his life.
Gordon was clothing manager for J.P. Roth and Sons Clothiers for many years. He also managed Borck Brothers Clothing Store in Salina. Gordon embodied the true spirit of grit and determination throughout his life.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 61 years, daughter Debbie and husband Mark of Abilene, KS, son Joe Walle of Culver, KS, brother Gale Walle Culver, KS, grandkids Jacob Picking and wife Grace of Peculiar, MO., Sammie Windholz and husband Tyler of Gorham, KS, granddaughters Gabrielle and companion Mark of Hays, KS, and Jesse Walle and companion Dante of Culver, KS, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5 from 4-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 6-7 pm. A funeral service to celebrate Gordon’s life will be held at 1pm, Friday, November 6 at the Ryan Mortuary. The family will meet privately for the graveside services.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Barbara Walle at 4836 N. Hedville Rd., Culver, KS 67484.
