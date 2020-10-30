Gordon E. Taylor passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 89 after a long battle with dementia. Gordon was born at his home in Pearl, KS, the son of Leslie J. Taylor and Nina Grace (Huff) Taylor.
He attended the Pearl grade school and graduated from DCCHS in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Lorene Lauer, on March 18, 1951.
Left to mourn Gordon’s passing is his loving wife of 69 years, their children including Terry (Karlene) Taylor of Abilene, KS, Nina (Gary) Shasteen of Caseyville, IL, Roger Taylor and Tim Dummer of Kansas City, MO, son-in-law Joe Saia of Topeka, grandchildren Kari (Jason) Hall, Kyle (Emily) Taylor, Ashley (Scott) Heuke and Kali (Sean) Maclaskey, 8 great-grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters and his daughter Glenda.
Gordon worked for ANR pipeline in Enterprise, KS, for 38 years. Out of high school, he worked the family farm with his father.
After retirement from ANR, he farmed full time, eventually being joined by his oldest son Terry. The Taylor family farm received the Dickinson County Soil Conservation Award. Gordon also proudly served as a Logan Township board member for many years, the Pearl Coop as a board member and was a member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church.
As the family grew, he enjoyed taking them on many family vacations. A favorite was heading to Minnesota for fishing during the summer. Gordon and Joyce also enjoyed their trips to Canada for fishing trips.
Another passion of Gordon’s was the building and flying of model airplanes. He also took up woodworking in his shop and enjoyed hunting coyotes with friends.
Private family services for Gordon will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family asks that you observe all local health regulations including the wearing of masks and social distancing when attending the visitation.
Memorials in Gordon’s name can be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Enterprise United Methodist Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online Condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarslcon.com.
