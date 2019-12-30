Glenn Arden Wright, 77, of Manhattan, died Dec. 25, 2019 at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1942 in Tonganoxie, Kansas, the son of Glenn R. and Griselda D (Fortune) Wright. Glenn grew up in Lucas, Kansas and graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1961.
After he graduated, he joined the United States Air Force. He served for 20 years until his retirement. Glenn then worked as a security guard for ALCO in Abilene.
He was a member of the American Legion. Glenn also was an auto mechanic and loved to work on old cars. He enjoyed watching TV shows and good movies.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Bradford G. Blaker.
He is survived by his son Dennis Wright and his sister E’Lynn Sue Wright-Blaker, both of Manhattan.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan with full military honors.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
