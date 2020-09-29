Glen V. Womochil, 87, Abilene, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 8,1933 in Elmo, Ks, the son of Howard and Vera (Westover) Womochil. He attended the local school districts and graduated from Chapman High School.
He served his country in the United States Army. On July 31, 1953 he was united in marriage to Beverly Chrisco in Enterprise Ks.
In 1970 he started his own company called Glen’s Janitorial services, owning and operating it for 45 years.
Glen is survived by his loving wife Beverly of the home, sons Glenn of Abilene and Vincent of Salina, nephew Howard and wife Jamie of Abilene, grandchildren Brandon, Kellen, Rylie, all of Salina, and Joel of Marionm, niece Allison, nephews Tracyn and Shane, and brother Larry of Detroit.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, siblings Lyle, Gerald, Treva Schneider, Tyila Tyson and Tracy, daughter-in-law Carla and niece Tayla Womochil
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given later. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
