Glen Allen Briggs of Junction City, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11 at his home.
He was born in Elgin, Oklahoma, Feb. 1, 1938 the son of the late Wesley Briggs and Kathleen (Dotson) Briggs. After graduation he joined the army and was honorably discharged in July, 1963.
Glen was united in marriage to Lois Ann Long on August 15, 1963. They later divorced after having two daughters. Glen worked for the water treatment plant in El Dorado, Kansas, before transferring to the Junction City Water Treatment Plant in 1968, where he retired in 1998. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman at Milford Lake.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Glen was a Lifetime member of the American Legion Post-45 in Junction City and the VFW.
He is survived by two daughters Sheila (Jason) Bolieu, Salina, Kansas, and Tina (Randy) Wells, Abilene. Grandchildren Chad, Amanda, Raesha and Breanna. Great-grandchildren Camryn, LaKynsie, Serenity, M.J., Rhyleigh and Harper. Numerous nieces and nephews. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Wesley, Leslie, Harry, Naomi, Eleanor, Linda and a granddaughter Ashleigh Wells.
There will be a celebration of his life Feb. 4 at the American Legion, 201 E 4th St., Junction City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family has chosen cremation and inurnment will be at a later date with family. Memorials can be sent to the American Legion, 201 E 4th St, Junction City, KS 66441, in his name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.