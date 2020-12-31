Gladys F. Mansker, formerly of Abilene, passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at her home in Buckeye, AZ.
Gladys Gray was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Boston, MA. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Alexandria, VA in 1957. She married Dale Moats and had two sons. He passed away in 1967. She married Robert Keith Lisle in 1968 and had a daughter and gained a daughter. They later divorced.
Before moving to Buckeye, AZ in 1996, Gladys was employed at Duckwall-ALCO for 23 years.
While in the Abilene area, Gladys was active in New Basel Church, Abilene Community Theatre and bowling.
Gladys married David L. Mansker in 2003 and gained a son.
Gladys is survived by her husband, David; daughters Toni Wohler (Steve), Terri Scanlan (Daniel); sons, Barry Mansker (Kathy), Michael Lisle (Doungmanee), Jeffrey Lisle (Cherie); sister, Lorraine Blankley; brother Dan Gray (Lynn); 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great granddaughters.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents and sister Edna.
Gladys chose cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
