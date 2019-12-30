Gladys E. Bradberry, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 in Abilene.
She was born June 14, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up in Cleveland, Gladys attended local schools and graduated from high school. On June 13, 1977 she was married to Richard L. Bradberry in Parisburg, Virginia.
In 1978 they moved to Abilene to make their home. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2013. Gladys was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by daughter Stacy (Don) Raab of Abilene, twin sons Ed (Jennifer) Ward of Abilene and Gene (Christy) Ward of Liberal, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec 30 at the Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 31 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gladys Bradberry Memorial Fund to be designated later. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
