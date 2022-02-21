Gilbert W. Houlton passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home in Abilene. He was born June 26, 1934 in Abilene the son of Frank Houlton, SR and Wilma (Pettriess) Houlton.
He graduated from Abilene High School and worked in maintenance for several grain elevators in Abilene before retiring from AD&M Grain. He enjoyed fishing, camping, casino’s boating, mowing his lawn, following the Kansas City Chiefs, and having breakfast at various restaurants.
On November 11, 1960 he was united in marriage to Ellen Dawson in Abilene. He is survived by his daughter Vicky Lyne of Ventura, California, his son Kevin Houlton of Oxnard, California, three grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Ellen, two brothers John and Thomas, and one sister Elizabeth.
Services for Gilbert will be Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. His final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67401. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
