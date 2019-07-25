Funeral services for Gertrude H. Moennich, 96, of Hope, will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa, Kansas, with Reverend Clark Davis officiating.
Mrs. Moennich passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.
She was born May 14, 1923 in Marion, Kansas, the daughter of John and Christena (Jirak) Bezdek. On May 25, 1946 she was united in marriage to Walter Moennich in Lincolnville, Kansas.
Together they lived most of their lives on the farm near Elmo until 1968 when they moved to Hope. Gertrude was a homemaker and later in the 70s and 80s, Gertrude finished homes by wallpapering and painting.
Gertrude was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa and belonged to the Midwestern, Sunflower, and P.O.L.K. of A polka clubs. She also enjoyed cross stitching and word search puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl and her husband Roger Thull of Salina, son Dennis and his wife Helen Moennich of McPherson, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter, her brother Norbert, and her parents.
Gertrude’s final resting place will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Tampa. Her family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, Kansas 67451. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
