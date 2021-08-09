Gerald Lester Fleagle was born 9/19/1948 in Abilene Kansas the son of Lester and Marjorie (Falen) Fleagle.
He was a proud veteran having served in the US Air Force as an airborne mission systems specialist after HS.
Gerald worked at Skelly Service Station in Abilene and then worked at Beechcraft in Salina Kansas and Wichita. He retired from Beech in 2011 after more than 30 years.
Gerald enjoyed the out of doors and was an avid KU basketball fan. He dearly loved his little dog, Sarah. He loved to travel to Abilene to see his family especially his Mom and sisters Margie and Sharon and to Oklahoma to visit his sister Linda and nieces. He was always a part of holidays with his nieces. Gerald was a person of integrity and honesty all his life.
He was a member of Riverlawn Christian church in Wichita. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Fleagle, sisters Margie Huse, Linda Marcotte (Danny Steele), Sharon Taplin (Mike Taplin), niece Tammy Winters, nephew Chuck Huse, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece.
The family has selected cremation. Graveside services for Gerald will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Ashton Cemetery near Hope with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Abilene and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.