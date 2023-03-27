Gerald Lee Laudermilk

Gerald Lee Laudermilk passed away Thursday, March 23 at Abilene Memorial Hospital at the age of 87. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Abilene located at 505 NW 3rd St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday April 1.

Jerry was born in Holtville, California Aug. 1, 1935. He was the oldest of three children; his brother, Ronald, is three years younger and his sister, Linda, is five years younger. Unfortunately, when Jerry was in high school, their father passed away. He then took on work responsibilities to help his family. Jerry enjoyed music from an early age and taught himself to play piano by ear on an old upright piano. His brother describes Jerry hearing music at the local movie theater and then coming home and playing it on the piano. His first music teacher taught him to read music when she noticed he didn’t know how. Afterwards, he participated in vocal and instrumental music at Holtville High School. With the encouragement of his mother, Jerry decided to study music at San Diego State University.

 

