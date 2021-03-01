Gerald 'Jerry' B. Taylor

Gerald Bernard Taylor was born June 29, 1928 in Abilene, Kan., the son of Leroy ‘Dutch’ G. Taylor and Avis R. (Rodgers). He left this earth Feb. 24, 2021 at the age of 92.
Jerry graduated from Abilene High School with the Class of 1946 and served in the Army National Guard Kansas Reserves from 1950-1953. He married Virginia Lou Davis on March 30, 1952 in Abilene. Over the years he worked in the parts and service departments of car dealerships in Salina, Abilene and Herington, and later owned and operated Jerry’s Auto Service of Abilene.
As his boys were growing up, he became a Boy Scouts of America Troop #40 Leader, and for his girls he helped organize and coach the Abilene Ikes Girls Softball teams.
A lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church he taught youth Sunday School and lead a youth singing choir. A faithful servant, he ushered the early morning services for 40 years.
Jerry served on the USD 435 Board of Education for 8 years, and then was elected to the Abilene City Commission from 1987 to 1995, serving as Mayor from 1989-1990. He was appointed to the Central Kansas Wholesale Water District #10 where he was Vice President for 6 years, and then President for 2 years.
In his retirement years he loved doing woodworking projects for family, neighbors and friends. Spending nearly all of his life in Abilene, he was a very community-minded man of humble service.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia of Abilene, sons, Scott Taylor (and wife, Roberta) of Topeka, Randall Taylor of Enterprise, Garry Taylor of Abilene; and daughters, Nancy Goracke (and husband, Kim) of Manhattan, Janet Griggs (and husband, Randy) of Salina, and Sue Hern, also of Salina; his sister, Betty Jo McHenry of Topeka; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his brothers, Wayne R. Taylor, Dale L. Taylor and Max E. Taylor.
Jerry was cremated and no funeral service is planned at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions in his memory to the Abilene Animal Hospital, Adopt-A-Pet Fund, 320 NE 14th Street, Abilene, KS 67410-1928.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net.
A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home service.
