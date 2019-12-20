George Wesley Easter II, 87, of Salina, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home in Salina.
George was born March 20, 1932 in rural Dickinson County to Harry Luther and Arretta Belle Haynes Easter.
He was a loving husband for 64 years, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and faithful prayer warrior.
In 1934, the family moved to Abilene where George attended school and church every time the doors were opened.
He read his Bible with great discipline, but it wasn’t until October 1950 when he obtained assurance of a living relationship with God and the Lord Jesus Christ through a young engineer relating his own experiences sharing 1 John 5:9-13.
George was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Abilene High School then the University of Kansas with a BS in Business Administration and Accounting in 1957.
He also attended the Emmaus Bible School in Chicago, Illinois in the fall of 1952.
George served in the army from January 1953 to 1955.
He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, serving in the Corp of Engineers and as a Chaplain’s Assistant.
George met Joyce at a prayer meeting.
The couple married on Palm Sunday, April 3, 1955.
They moved to Lawrence where George finished up his degree.
He took a job as Revenue Agent with the IRS for 31 years and then private tax practice for 31 years. They lived briefly in Wichita then Rural Dickinson County, finally moving to Salina in 1959 where they hosted many traveling missionaries and preachers.
He was active in teaching Sunday School, Biblefest at Sunset Bible Chapel, Kansas Bible Camp, Salina Rescue Mission, Bible Study at Salina Senior Center and Presbyterian Manor, Sons of the American Revolution, and Toastmasters.
He is survived by his sister Frieda Worrall, daughters Beth Easter, Karen Zeller (Stephen), Sarah Guidry (Chad) and son David Easter (Renee), grandchildren Jason Zeller, Becky Lamphier (Josh), Jon Zeller (Charlotte), Joshua Zeller, Jeffrey , Andrea, Matthew Guidry, David, Meleah, Lydia, Julia, George III and Sophia Easter and great-granddaughter Ellianna Zeller and numerous other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce and sisters Majorie Ramsey, Martha Jo Longhofer and Harriet Spiegal.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, at Ryan Mortuary, with burial to follow at Abilene City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kansas Bible Camp.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.