George Paul Kandt, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 15, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. George was born on June 2, 1935 in rural Hope, Kansas to Carl and Hannah Kandt. He was the youngest of four children and was raised on his family’s farmstead near Hope. George attended the St. John’s Lutheran parochial school through eighth grade, and then attended and graduated from Hope High School in 1953.
After high school, George worked on his family farm raising crops and cattle while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. He also worked in the IGA grocery store in Herington during this time and was promoted into management. George met his wife, Betty, while working at the IGA store as she was the local Home Economics teacher and ordered groceries from his store. They were married on June 25, 1961.
George and Betty lived in Herington for several years before moving to Junction City when George accepted the position of Store Manager for Dillons Food Store and Betty became the Geary County Home Economics and 4-H Agent. They started their family in Junction City and lived there for 10 years before moving to Manhattan in 1974 when George became Manager of the East Dillons Food Store.
George enjoyed getting to know people and taking time for conversation with his customers, friends, and neighbors. He was a member of the Manhattan Lions Club and First Baptist Church. After retiring from Dillons, George worked for Sunflower Bank while also spending more time with his farm and ranch operations managing cattle, monitoring harvests, and renovating older properties to preserve the land and honor his roots in agriculture.
George and Betty were dedicated and loving parents and grandparents. They cherished family time together and were involved in their sons’ activities, such as sports, 4-H, church youth group, and neighborhood newspaper route. George also enjoyed watching his grandson, Owen, play various youth sports, especially the Manhattan Titans baseball team.
George was preceded in death by his wife Betty; parents Carl and Hannah; and brothers Raymond and Walter. He is survived by his two sons, George II (Heather) and Karl; one grandson Owen; sister Delores Hatterman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Manhattan. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cemetery near Herington, Kansas.
The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday, December 20, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Manhattan, St. John’s Lutheran Church at Lyons Creek, or the Hope Community Museum. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.