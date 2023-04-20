George Merrill Lauppe

Memorial services for George Merrill Lauppe, 88, Lawrence, Kansas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. We will be gathering to see friends and family at 10 a.m. in the gathering area at the church. Friends and family with antique cars are welcome to park around the church starting at 10 a.m. 

George passed away April 10 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held in Burden Cemetery on June 2 at 11 a.m. followed by a lunch meal at the Tisdale Methodist Church east of Winfield, Kansas.

 

