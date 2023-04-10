George Kauffman Walters

George Kauffman Walters passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 93 years old. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. preceding the service. George was born on October 10, 1929, in Abilene Kansas, the son of Harry E. and Stella M. (Kauffman) Walters. He married his wife of 65 years, Martha Flo Kissell on June 27, 1954 in Norton, Kansas. She passed away on June 12, 2019. Survivors include one son Jon K. Walters and daughter-in-law Robin of Houston, Texas; two grandsons Zachary and Nathan; brother Harry Walters Jr. of Arvada, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph who died in infancy, and Clifford K. Walters. He was graduated from Abilene High School, Fort Hays State University with a BS in Business Administration, and the University of Northern Colorado with a MA in Business Education, and a Doctorate in Business and Business Education. While an undergraduate, he was in numerous clubs and organizations and was president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. His undergraduate education was interrupted twice for service in the United States Navy, and he was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

 

