George E. Zieger SR, 71 of Hope passed away September 10, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born November 9, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Alice (Stagge) Zieger. December 28, 1966 he was enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged December 19, 1969. He later served in the National Guard for 8 years. On March 3, 1973 he was united in marriage to Helen Anderson. She survives of the home. George worked for ABB in Enterprise as a machinist and supervisor. He was a chartered member of the Chapman VFW Post #10509. George is survived by his loving wife Helen of the home. One son, George Zieger JR and wife Gayle of Enterprise and one daughter, Raylene Cody of Overland Park, Kansas. Five grandchildren: Ciera (Jerammie) Jones; Zana Rubin; Shilo Rubin; Megan (Dustin) Downs; Damon (Katie) Greep. Five great-grandchildren: Tristan Cunningham; Tessa Zieger; Emily Downs; Kail Greep; Cain Greep. Two brothers: Ray (Pam) Zieger and Gary Zieger. Two sisters: Rose Sucher and Kate Bernhardt. Goddaughter, Brenda Johnson and her children, Brooke Kidd, Alex Kidd and Christopher Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill, Joe Jr. and sisters, Francis Newman, Ruth Kemic and Jannett Zieger. The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for George will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Inurnment will follow at Henry/Cheever Cemetery near Industry. The family suggests memorials be given to either Chapman VFW Post #10509 or to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregory L. Dawson
- Chapman USD 473 superintendent placed on leave
- May you live to be a 101: the story of two women’s lives through history
- Abilene Commission meeting filled with public comments
- June M. LeRoux
- USD 435 addresses supply issues during talk about food service
- NCKL could be in line for expansion
- The history of license plates: from the orignials, new, and reused
- Dina R. Bruce
- Herington police chief resigns, interim police chief selected
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Kammi Root (1)
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.