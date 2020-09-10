George A. Schlesener, Jr., 93, of Herington, KS, began life on Feb. 8, 1927 in rural Herington.
He was the son of George A. and Jennie E. (Fall) Schlesener.
George was a 1947 graduate of Herington High School. He was united in marriage to the former Mary Ann Schneider on March 25, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona.
George worked for the Rock Island Line, Oklahoma – Kansas Line and Southern Pacific Railroads, retiring in 1993 as an Engineer. In addition to his railroad career, he was a farmer, raising livestock and crops.
Mary and George moved into town in 2010. George served as a Dickinson County Commissioner for 12 years, served on the Tri-county Fair Board, and the Herington Housing Authority for many years.
He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. George often sang for weddings and funerals in the area.
His greatest joy was his family which includes his wife of 69 years Mary of Herington, children Thomas Schlesener, Georgia ( Garland) Rucker, Jayne (Roger) Engle, and Christine (Michael) Trapp all of Herington and Ginger (Michael) Born of Overland Park, grandchildren Jennifer (Matthew) Scott, Elizabeth Schlesener, Justus Rucker, Jonathan (Kaleigh) Rucker, Travis ( Katie) Engle, Andrea (Ryan) Mulvany, Sarah Jo Trapp, Nicholas (Lindy) Trapp, Lucas (Nikki) Born and Steven Born, great-grandchildren Connor and Logan Scott, Lillian and Isaac Rucker, Megan and Caleb Engle, Molly and Henry Mulvany, Fallon Trapp, Kameron Hall, William, Lilly Ann and Garbriel Born.
George passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at Herington Municipal Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Merrill and James and sister Geraldine Jones.
His family will gather with friends on Monday Sept. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. for his memorial service led by Pastor Bill Neuman. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Yazel-Megli Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial contributions in George’s name may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Dickinson County Hospice. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of George at www.ymzfh.com.
