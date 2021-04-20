Geneva “Genny” Dawson, the daughter of Harold, Jr. and Margaret (Murphy) Connet, took her first breath into this world, Oct. 15, 1937, in Manhattan, Kan. Genny took her last breath on earth after enduring 9 long years of dementia and laboring her breathing all day in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. For her body called it quits at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021.
She lived a beautiful, long life full of many trials and tribulations, growing up with Christ in the center of her heart she was able to lead many to Christ through her love and conquer any trial that was put in her path.
After marrying her first love, Burl Dawson, whom preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1956, she had two beautiful talented children, Guy Dawson whom preceded her in death 23 years ago and Gayle Ward, who survives along with husband Brian Ward in Salina. Later on June 6 1958, she married Kenneth “Kenny” Dawson in Abilene. He survives of the home.
Together they had 5 more children, still all surviving, which includes her daughters, Sue Gilbreath and her husband Mike of Olathe, Kan., Gina and her husband Dusty Kuntz of Abilene; sons, Scott and his wife Maureen Dawson of Abilene, Grant Dawson and his wife Terri of Salina, Josh Dawson and his wife Deanna of Bennington, 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Following graduation at Abilene High School, Genny received her cosmetology degree. She worked for Rhea Millham from 1969 - 1971 and was a bookkeeper for Ken Dawson Construction from 1971 - 1974. Genny then started Genny’s Country Cupboard in 1976, along with her dream of opening a bakery within. Where she became known as “the cinnamon roll lady” making GENNY’S famous cinnamon rolls for 24 ½ years until her retirement in 2000.
You could always find Genny in an apron as she enjoyed baking and cooking, not only for her large family, but for friends and the community. If she baked goodies for you, you better believe there was love put into it because you see, love was mom’s secret ingredient for all her recipes. “If you don’t make it with love it’ll never turn out just right” she always said.
But her true passion was her love for Christ. Up until her last months, she could still tell you in complete details how Jesus came to see her at age 5 in her basement bedroom at 805 Bluemont in Manhattan. Telling her He loved her. She has lived and believed this her whole life. His love has shined through her eyes and poured out of her onto others. Her family, especially rocking her babies, being a mom, grandma and wife, were her biggest joys in life.
Along with her first husband Burl and son Guy, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Connet and Murel Connet, and sister Judy Fells and her parents.
“Mom was loved by many, but there was no greater love than the love shown by dad, during her last years. He was an example of the love of Christ. How love bears all things, believes all things and endures all things”
Services for Genny will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Keith Less, Pastor Lindsey Brummer and Mr. Tim Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in the Abilene Cemetery, immediately following.
A luncheon will be provided at the Elk’s for family and friends to continue rejoicing farewell to her at her request. “With lots of prayers, songs and memories to all I love and enjoy doing for in my lifetime.”
Her family would be honored to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church for the benefit of families in need, along with Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Our lives are filled with reminders of how tragic the consequences can be when we lose sight of our real mission on this Earth, which is to love and live in harmony with one another. “I am confronted by this truth that when we suffer and die for Christ it only means that we will begin living with him in heaven.” 2 Timothy 2:11
Genny is finally resting in the arms of Jesus.
