BELOIT — Gene Lindsay was born on March 11, 1963, in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Royce and Carol Rutz Lindsay.
He died early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 57.
Gene grew up in Abilene where he attended schools and graduated from Abilene High School. Following graduation, he attended Beloit Vo-Tech in carpentry.
For many years he worked at Kent Manufacturing, and later Carrico Implement. He retired early to serve as a cook and housekeeper for his wife Rhonda. He always had a dream of bussing tables and fulfilled his dream working at Bubba Q’s.
“Big Mason” was as hard-working as they get, but he always had time to hang out with friends, listening to music and having a Jack and Coke or attending and tailgating at K-State football games. He was the life of the party and was usually the first one there and the last to leave. He would give you the shirt off his back even if it didn’t have sleeves.
He loved wrestling with his grandkids and was a great friend to many.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roger.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Rhonda, son Nathan Scaglione and his wife Jakobee of Crete, NE, sister Jo Baugh and her husband Kyle of Oceanside, CA, brother Rod and his wife Marsha of Abilene, grandsons Lane, Brecken and Dominic, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and daughter Amanda and her three children.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given to Solomon Valley Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at: www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
