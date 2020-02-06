Gary Dean “Slick” Wilson, 56, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Abilene. He was born Sept. 7, 1963 in Abilene, the son of George Keith and Elizabeth Ruth (Lind) Wilson.
Growing up in Abilene, Gary attended local schools. He had been employed by Brierton Engineering and Great Plains Manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother Bryan Wilson and nephew Dale Wilson II. Gary is survived by his son Shane Wilson of Lawrence, mother Elizabeth Ruth Wilson of Abilene, sister Linda (Johnny) Kinder of Abilene, brother Dale (Karen) Wilson of Miltonvale and sister Chris Hawk of Abilene.
He had chosen cremation without services. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice.
They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Danner Funeral Home is entrusted with local arrangements.
