Gary Shandy

Gary Shandy

Gary “Gabe” George Shandy, 85, Milford, Kan., passed away July 9 in his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Milford to George Payne and Dorothy Emily (Moyer) Shandy. The third of four children, he grew up in the “old town” of Milford, and he often recalled fond memories and stories of his childhood adventures with his friends and siblings. He graduated from Milford High School in 1957. He married Loretta Joy Luthi Sept. 29, 1962. Together they started a lifelong journey filled with love, friendship, and partnership.

Gary’s strong work ethic was evident early on. Starting as a young child, he regularly joined his father on fuel and oil deliveries to businesses, residences, and farms throughout Geary and Clay counties. After returning from Kansas National Guard training, he purchased and operated his father’s business, G. Shandy Oil Company, on through the mid-1970s. Gary started farming when he was 12 and continued farming in Geary, Clay, Dickinson, and Riley counties throughout his life. Farming was not just a job but his calling in life. He was proud that through his efforts, he helped feed the world.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.