Gary Miller

Gary Kenneth Miller entered this world Nov.13, 1954. Gary reached his final mile marker to Heaven to his loving eternal Savior May 12.
Gary was born in Abilene to Kenneth and Thelma (Ensminger) Miller. He grew up in Enterprise KS and attended Chapman school district. He was a loving brother to Jeraldine (Jerry) and husband Morris Rutz, of Abilene, Larry and wife Mary Bangs of Escondido, California, Sally and husband Allen Battles of Attalla, Alabama.
He was united in marriage to his brown eyed girl and soulmate LaRae Ann Engle Sept.14, 1973. They had three beautiful children, daughter Chelsea LaRae wife to Chad Hoerner of Abilene, son Chad Allen husband to Lynetta Miller of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and daughter Cherise Ann Miller of Enterprise, Kansas. He was the best Papa and blessed with eight wonderful grandkids Trey (wife Sarah) and Taya, children to Chelsea and Chad. Taylor, Brianna, Tailynn daughters to Chad. Jaiden, Izek and Neziah sons to Cherise. He has three great grandchildren River, Tyler and Louis. Gary was such a loving family man and his children and grandkids were his everything. He was a very supportive dad and grandfather and he was a very proud active role model in each of their lives. He had many nieces and nephews that he loved and adored.
Gary was employed at Ehrsam’s in Enterprise KS then at Electric Wheel in Abilene KS and then pursued a lifelong career as a long haul truck driver for Zarda Dairy, USF Dugan and retired with TSI trucking. Gary was an outstanding truck driver and won an award for driving over a million miles accident free. He kept an immaculate log book that was used as an example to all truck drivers for USF Dugan. He was known as a human Atlas. He knew every mile marker, highway, interstate and potholes throughout the United States. Before GPS, Gary’s kids would call him when they were lost driving and the first question he asked was “What mile marker are you at?” along with navigating his trucking buddies and other family members. He was always there to help everyone get to their destinations!
Gary had a heart of gold. He loved life, his family, the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas University basketball and his dog Bentley. He enjoyed fishing, working in the garage on different projects teaching his son and grandsons how to work on vehicles and fix things around the house. He loved sitting on his front porch drinking his cup of coffee while talking to family and friends. People would always stop and talk with Gary when they seen him outside on his porch. Gary’s favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. He absolutely enjoyed competing to have the biggest loudest fireworks and enjoyed blowing up the main street along with teaching his grandkids all the wrong ways to set off fireworks! He always put black cats under our chairs to scare us and would laugh so hard when we jumped out of our chairs! He had such a contagious laugh with a spunky ornery sense of humor and would say the darndest things that brought a smile and laughter to everyone. People always told us that our family should have a reality show because our dad would be everyone’s favorite character. He was such a selfless caring loving person and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He was such a family man and will be truly missed by all.
He was preceded in death with his parents Kenneth and Thelma Miller and sister Jerry Rutz.
Funeral services for Gary will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church north of Abilene with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Gary’s family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Rescue Mission and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW Third St. Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.
