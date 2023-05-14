Gary Miller

Gary Kenneth Miller entered this world Nov.13, 1954. Gary reached his final mile marker to Heaven to his loving eternal Savior May 12.

Gary was born in Abilene to Kenneth and Thelma (Ensminger) Miller. He grew up in Enterprise KS and attended Chapman school district. He was a loving brother to Jeraldine (Jerry) and husband Morris Rutz, of Abilene, Larry and wife Mary Bangs of Escondido, California, Sally and husband Allen Battles of Attalla, Alabama.

 

