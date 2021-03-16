Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.