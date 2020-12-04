Garry J. Quested, 77, of Abilene passed away Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born Dec. 9, 1942 in Salina, Kansas, the son of George and Velma (Loader) Quested.
Garry joined the Army and served in the National Guard from 1964 to 1992. On June 29, 1973 he was united in marriage to Karen Ballantyne. She preceded him in death August 11, 2017.
Garry served with the Dickinson County Sherriff Office and later worked security at the Eisenhower Museum. He is survived by his grandchildren Kayla Quested, Gabrielle Pulliam, Conner Green, Garrett Pulliam, Bruce Talbert and Kirsten Talbert and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Karen, brothers Glen, Gordon, Gerald, Gilbert and sister Kathleen Quested Young.
The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services for Garry will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Navarre City Cemetery with Pastor Dale officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the Brethren In Christ Church.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
