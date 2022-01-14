Garrit Wayne Smith, 19, of Abilene, KS passed away January 11, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born October 24, 2002 in Salina, KS.
Garrit is survived by his father: Wilbur “Bill” Smith Jr; his mother: Wendy Burt (Bret). Sisters: Lorrisa Garcia; Shaylan VanNess (Colby). Maternal grandmother: Jarda Sutton. Paternal grandparents: Wilbur “Bill” Smith SR and Gloria Smith. Uncles: Clifford Burt (Lisa); Vincent Madrid (Imelda); Joe Madrid (Jeanine); Ethan Stafford (Danielle). Aunt: Karen Burkholder (Donnie). Nieces: Casidee, Aurora, and Yvonne. Nephews: Cillian (his boy), Thomas, Austin, and Ezekiel. Cousins: Destiny, Caleb, Regan, Chelsolyn, Kody, and many, many more family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Burt and his uncle Mario Madrid.
In 2021, Garrit walked with the graduating class of Abilene. His dream was always to follow in his dad’s and granddad’s shoes and join the military. He loved motorcycles, hot rods, dodge chargers, fast cars, classic country, and girls. He never knew a stranger and could tell stories with the best of them. Day or night you never knew if your phone was going to ring just to gossip. He never wanted anyone to be sad, so no crying, he can’t comfort everyone at the same time.
The family has chosen cremation. There will be a Celebration Of Life held at a later time. The family suggests memorials be given to the Garrit Smith Memorial Fund. Memorials may be mailed or dropped off at First Bank Kansas (1410 N. Buckeye PO Box 37, Abilene, Kansas 67410) or Danner Funeral Home (501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas, 67410). Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
