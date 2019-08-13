Funeral services for Garold D. Macoubrie, 59, of Abilene will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Mr. Macoubrie passed away suddenly Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.
He was born June 5, 1960, the son of George and Donna (Martinitz) Macoubrie. A lifelong area resident, Garold worked for KDOT for 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing. But he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Garold is survived by his children Andrea and her husband Jim Henry of Abilene, son Adrian and his wife Irene of Abilene, sister Dianna Macoubrie of Abilene, and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandchild Isaac Johnson and his parents.
Cremation has taken place and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local Pheasants Forever chapter and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
