Galen D. Kubin, 92, Abilene, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his farm home north of Abilene.
He was born Oct. 11, 1927 in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Anna (Gustafson) Kubin. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from McPherson High School.
On Jan. 20, 1952 he was married to Doris A. Ledy. Most of their lives were spent north of Abilene on their dairy farm.
He was a lifelong independent farmer at heart and was proud of it.
He was passionate about his Christian faith and served the Lord as a member of the Abilene Wesleyan Church. Even through his retirement years, he was a mentor and inspiration to those who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters Gayle (Mike) Simpson, Dr. Susan (David) Thompson, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris on March 9, 2015.
Because of COVID-19, private family services will be held. Friends may view and sign the register book for Galen from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to EMEVI, a Haitian medical ministry, or the Community Bible Church through Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
