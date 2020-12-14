Gailen F. Budden, 72, of Abilene, was born July 18, 1948 in Clay Center, Kansas, the son of Lyman and Florence (Fyfe) Budden. He graduated from Clay Center High School and attended Auto Body School.
On Dec. 14, 1968 he married Phyllis Reed in Abilene. They spent almost 52 years together.
Gailen worked in construction, owned his own body shop, Budden’s Body Shop, and lastly was a tool salesman for Mac Tools.
He enjoyed many hobbies over the years with his many friends, including stock car racing, boating, golf, radio control flying and racing .
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis of the home, brothers Arden of Junction City, Brad of Abilene, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Phil and Elaine Reed and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Lola Budden.
According to Gailen’s wishes, the family has selected cremation and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
