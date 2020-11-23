Frederick E. Dixon, 76, of Solomon, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
He was a retired K-9 officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department, serving for over 16 years.
Fred was born in Kansas City, MO, on March 10, 1944, the son of the late Helen A. (Eisenhower) and William Dixon. He graduated from Solomon High School. Fred was very active in the Elks Club in Las Vegas. He was a former police officer of Junction City and Coffeyville, Kansas.
Frederick is survived by his daughter, Melanie L. Connolly of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, former spouse and close friend Phyllis Lefever of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandchildren Taryn L. and Ryan C. and great-grandchild Jay Kimmel Jr.
Fred was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred Joseph Eisenhauer and Agnes (Hauserman) Eisenhauer, his son Carl F. Dixon and parents Helen and Bill Dixon.
There will not be any services at this time. Burial will be in Las Vegas at the Davis Memorial Park. The family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent to the funeral home.
To send e-mail condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
