Freda M. Schaich, 90 of Parsons, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus at her home surrounded by her family at 5:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Freda Marie Fisher was born on May 5, 1930 in Abilene, Kan. to Clarence G. and Gracie M. (Coulson) Fisher. She grew up and attended school in Abilene and graduated from high school there in 1948.
On June 15, 1952, Freda was united in marriage to John H. Schaich in the Baptist Church in Abilene, Kan. Following their marriage, Freda worked for a time for the PMA office in Abilene and later Salina for a time.
In 1960, John and Freda entered the ministry. They pastored churches in towns around Kansas until moving to the Parsons area in 1971 where they pastored the Otterbein United Brethren in Christ and Fredonia United Brethren in Christ for a time. Later they formed the Countryside Community Church in Parsons where they pastored until 1994.
Freda and John have attended the Faith United Methodist Church in Parsons since retiring from full-time ministry. She was always a faithful and active part of church ministry including playing the piano, serving as church secretary and teaching Sunday School.
Survivors include: Her husband John of the home; daughter: Dianna L. Schaich of the home; two sons Mark W. Schaich of the home; Stephen D. Schaich and his wife Bev of Parsons, Kan.; two grandsons Aaron Vogel and his wife Zoe; and Brandon Vogel and his wife Heather; five great-grandchildren Rebecca Daugherty, Ariana Vogel, Devin Vogel, Caleb Vogel and Sophia Vogel; one brother Kenneth C. Fisher of Arvada, Colo.; one sister Ruth Grant of Salina, Kan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Hartman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home with Rev. Charlotte Coates and Rev. Pat McReynolds officiating. The funeral service can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. Friends may call at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Prairiedale Cemetery near Talmage, Kan., with Rev. Stan Norman officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church and these may be left at or mailed to the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, PO Box 374, Parsons, Kan., 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
